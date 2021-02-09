ANL 29.86 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.17%)
ASC 15.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.11%)
ASL 24.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.84%)
AVN 103.90 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (0.66%)
BOP 9.34 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
BYCO 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.99%)
DGKC 117.50 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (0.48%)
EPCL 47.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-0.61%)
FCCL 24.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.66%)
FFBL 26.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.63%)
FFL 17.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.11%)
HASCOL 11.77 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (4.9%)
HUBC 91.65 Increased By ▲ 0.72 (0.79%)
HUMNL 7.07 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (4.74%)
JSCL 28.55 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.85%)
KAPCO 44.65 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (3.12%)
KEL 4.48 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.45%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
PAEL 41.55 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.53%)
PIBTL 12.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-1.77%)
POWER 11.25 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.54%)
PPL 94.70 Increased By ▲ 0.62 (0.66%)
PRL 29.30 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (2.73%)
PTC 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (3.07%)
SILK 1.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-3.95%)
SNGP 43.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-0.64%)
TRG 129.40 Increased By ▲ 5.79 (4.68%)
UNITY 36.30 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.66%)
WTL 1.26 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.44%)
BR100 5,022 Increased By ▲ 33.63 (0.67%)
BR30 26,037 Increased By ▲ 325.12 (1.26%)
KSE100 46,871 Increased By ▲ 149.57 (0.32%)
KSE30 19,586 Increased By ▲ 86.23 (0.44%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Maradona death probe widens to include nurses, psychologist

  • Maradona was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders, but there were no signs of alcohol or narcotics consumption, according to his autopsy.
AFP 09 Feb 2021

BUENOS AIRES: A psychologist and two nurses who helped care for football legend Diego Maradona before his death have been added to a widening involuntary manslaughter probe, a judicial source told local media Monday.

Maradona died of a heart attack outside Buenos Aires on November 25, weeks after undergoing brain surgery on a blood clot.

His psychiatrist Agustina Cosachov and heart surgeon Leopoldo Luque are already under investigation, as they were treating Maradona before his death.

The three people newly under investigation must appear before prosecutors this week, the judicial source told local media.

Investigators are trying to determine if any of the five people who had Maradona in their care were in any way negligent.

Maradona was suffering from liver, kidney and cardiovascular disorders, but there were no signs of alcohol or narcotics consumption, according to his autopsy.

Luque, the surgeon, in November responded to the launch of an investigation for involuntary manslaughter by saying he did "everything he could, up to the impossible" for an "unmanageable" patient.

A first autopsy conducted the day Maradona died found he had suffered from liquid on the lungs with acute heart failure brought on by a disease of the heart muscles that makes it harder to pump blood.

Maradona psychologist Agustina Cosachov Leopoldo Luque

Maradona death probe widens to include nurses, psychologist

Oil climbs to 13-month highs on output cuts, demand recovery hopes

US forces not protecting Syrian oil fields: Pentagon

Iran, North Korea resumed missile collaboration in 2020: UN report

Jan exports decline 9.89pc, imports slide 5.43pc MoM

Bitcoin hits record near $45,000 after Tesla investment

Huawei CEO hopes for 'open policy' from Biden administration

ECC clears report agreed with IPPs on Rs403bn payment

Senate panel unanimously approves Single Window Bill

Ord not presumptive, but conditional legislation: SC

Mode of ballot: PBC demands withdrawal of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters