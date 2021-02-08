ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
Ongoing projects Sakhi Sarwar to be completed soon: CM

  • The CM promised that good days would come soon as the process of changing rules had been completed for the recruitment of locals.
APP 08 Feb 2021

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that ongoing development projects will be completed soon in Sakhi Sarwar and regretted that the past rulers paid no attention to far-flung areas' development.

According to a handout issued here on Monday, he told a meeting in Sakhi Sarwar that credit for providing funds for development of underdeveloped and far-flung areas must be given to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI government.

He said that water would be made available in abundance for agriculture purposes and human use after the construction of a network of small and intermediate dams.

The CM said the government would change the destiny of the people. "I am the advocate of the rights of the most backward and far-flung areas and the development process has been extended to once backward regions," he added. It was for the first time that the development process had been extended to such far-flung and remote areas, the CM said. This composite development process would not stop here, but would be accelerated to ensure composite development, he promised.

He regretted that the past rulers preferred their likes and dislikes, instead of fulfilling the genuine needs of people. He noted with regrets that resources were intentionally kept limited to some specific cities.

He said that blunders were committed in the past while the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-led government had put an end to the tradition of using resources according to personal desires.

A number of areas remained deprived of resources and poverty-stricken in the past due to impeded development spanning over many years, he added.

The development projects would usher in an era of real change at the grassroots level as the time had come to put an end to deprivations of the far-flung areas, he stressed.

The CM promised that good days would come soon as the process of changing rules had been completed for the recruitment of locals.

He said the locals would be given preference for recruitment in health, education, police and other departments.

While discussing the development vision, the CM added that educational and health institutions of backward areas were being upgraded.

The government was committed to extending free treatment facility to every citizen of the province by December, he added.

The government was the custodian of resources and equitable utilisation of funds had been ensured to secure composite development.

The most backward areas have been given funds, for the first time, he added. The government would make every effort for prosperity of the neglected areas, he pledged.

"I am committed to changing the destiny of the deprived areas and the objective will be achieved," the CM stressed.

Earlier, people presented their applications to the chief minister and he issued directions to the administration and promised using every governmental support to solve their problems.

Dera Ghazi Khan commissioner, deputy commissioner, district police officer and others were also present.

