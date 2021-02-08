ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Haleem Adil claims criminal record of DSP anti-encroachment

  • Haleem Adil said the anti-encroachment has become a private force of Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah.
APP 08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) Vice President and Opposition Leader in Sindh Assembly Haleem Adil Sheikh has claimed for a criminal record of DSP anti-encroachment Mumtaz Magsi, who had led operation against the farmhouses of his brother and cousin.

In his statement here Monday, he claimed that anti-encroachment DSP Mumtaz Magsi had led an operation previous day against the farmhouses of his (Haleem's) brother and cousin and the criminal record of Mumtaz Magsi shows that he was involved in cases of dacoity, kidnapping, car lifting, police encounters and robberies. The Supreme Court had ordered to sack him.

Haleem Adil said that in video clips of two days ago, criminal DSP Mumtaz Magsi could be seen. He said Sindh Chief Minister had sent criminals and robbers to raze the farmhouses of his brother and cousin. He said that despite stay order from court the Sindh government took illegal action and caused damages of millions of rupees. He said they sent Mumtaz Magsi for this purpose who had been a dacoit and proclaimed offender.

He said he knew through media that some people wearing plainclothes were stealing things from their farmhouses and loading them in their vehicles. He said when he reached there a DSP Mumtaz Magsi was present there, who told him that he is DSP of anti-encroachment police. He said many other plainclothes criminals were present along with him. He said Mumtaz Magsi is a criminal and many FIRs are lodged against him at Gadap, Sachal, Gizri and other police stations. He was sacked by the Supreme Court and he was later reinstatef and given such dirty tasks.

Haleem Adil said the anti-encroachment has become a private force of Bilawal and Murad Ali Shah. He said Haider Shahanshah was also with them, who is brother of Khalid Shahanshah. He said robbers were sent to their farmhouses under the guise of police.

Haleem said that the father of Murad Ali Shah, Abdullah Shah, was involved in the murder of Murtaza Bhutto and at that time such report was also issued.

He said these people can attack him on the pattern of the attack on Murtaza Bhutto. He appealed to the Supreme Court and Sindh High Court to order establishment of a judicial commission on grabbing of government lands and it should start its probe from him (Haleem).

He said that as Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had promoted a head constable Pinjal Junejo as DIG to disgrace respectable people, these rulers are also doing so. He said this corrupt mafia would soon meet its logical end.

Haleem Adil Sheikh

Haleem Adil claims criminal record of DSP anti-encroachment

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters