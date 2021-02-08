ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
SC asks NAB to respond over bail plea of Musa Khan

  The court after hearing arguments sought response from the NAB and adjourned hearing till date in office.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday directed the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) to submit reply over bail petition filed by Musa Khan an alleged front man of Jamiat Ulamae Islam Chief Maulana Fazal Ur Rehaman.

A three-member SC bench headed by Justice Mushir Alam and comprising Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi heard the bail plea.

During the course of proceedings, Advocate Kamran Murtaza counsel for Musa Khan pleaded that his client was accused of recruiting son and nephew while he himself was also accused of corruption and assets beyond means case, he added.

Justice Mushir Alam asked did Musa Khan recruit his son on fake degree?

The counsel responded that Musa Khan son's recruitment case was pending in the Supreme Court.

He said that the alleged land had been in his client's mother name since 1988. He said that co-accused in the case was not arrested.

He said that his client was also accused of a Rs. 30 million bank transaction.

The court after hearing arguments sought response from the NAB and adjourned hearing till date in office.

