ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Wall Street at record highs on stimulus bets

  • Tesla invests $1.5 bln in bitcoin; crypto stocks jump.
  • Disney, Cisco climb ahead of results this week.
  • Indexes up: Dow 0.58%, S&P 0.51%, Nasdaq 0.67%.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

Wall Street's main indexes scaled all-time highs on Monday, as investors bets on hopes that a fiscal relief package and a global vaccine roll-out would lead to a speedy economic recovery.

Oil prices rose to their highest in more than a year, lifting energy stocks 2.2%, the most among major S&P sectors. The defensive real estates, utilities and consumer staples underperformed.

The S&P 500 and the Dow rose for the sixth straight session, their longest streak of gains since August, also helped by upbeat quarterly earnings.

Walt Disney Co, Cisco Systems Inc and General Motors Co were up between 2.2% and 3.5% ahead of their earnings reports this week.

Sentiment was also boosted by US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's comment on Sunday that if Congress approves the $1.9 trillion plan, the country would get back to full employment next year.

The Congress on Friday approved a budget plan that would allow a coronavirus relief bill to muscle through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

"We now have a situation where the Democrats do not need republican approval in order to move ahead with the full $1.9 trillion stimulus package," said Thomas Hayes, managing member at Great Hill Capital LLC in New York.

At 09:57 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 181.40 points, or 0.58%, to 31,329.64, the S&P 500 gained 19.88 points, or 0.51%, to 3,906.71 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 93.17 points, or 0.67%, to 13,949.47.

Progress in vaccination efforts and upbeat fourth-quarter earnings have helped investors shrug off fears of a short-term pullback in stocks due to lofty valuations and increasing coronavirus infections.

Bitcoin surged more than 10% to a record high after Tesla Inc said it had invested around $1.5 billion in the cryptocurrency and would begin accepting payment in bitcoins for its cars and other products.

Tesla shares rose about 2%, while cryptocurrency miner Riot Blockchain and Marathon Patent Group surged over 16% and 20%, respectively.

S&P 500 companies were now on track to post earnings growth for the fourth quarter as opposed to a prior forecast of decline, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

Advancing issues outnumbered decliners by a 3.7-to-1 ratio on the NYSE as well as the Nasdaq.

The S&P 500 posted 34 new 52-week highs and no new low, while the Nasdaq recorded 472 new highs and seven new lows.

Wall Street at record highs on stimulus bets

