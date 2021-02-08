ANL 29.81 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.88%)
ASC 16.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.34%)
ASL 23.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.63 (-2.56%)
AVN 103.22 Increased By ▲ 4.20 (4.24%)
BOP 9.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.06%)
BYCO 9.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.75%)
DGKC 116.94 Decreased By ▼ -2.74 (-2.29%)
EPCL 47.80 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-4.97%)
FCCL 24.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.77 (-3.09%)
FFBL 26.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.01%)
FFL 17.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-2.66%)
HASCOL 11.22 Decreased By ▼ -1.08 (-8.78%)
HUBC 90.93 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.14%)
HUMNL 6.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.89%)
JSCL 28.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.36%)
KAPCO 43.30 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.35%)
KEL 4.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.98%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.52%)
MLCF 44.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-1.78%)
PAEL 41.33 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.93%)
PIBTL 13.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.88%)
POWER 11.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.41%)
PPL 94.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.04%)
PRL 28.52 Increased By ▲ 0.52 (1.86%)
PTC 9.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-1.83%)
SILK 1.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-1.94%)
SNGP 43.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.55%)
TRG 123.61 Increased By ▲ 10.59 (9.37%)
UNITY 35.36 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.23%)
WTL 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.82%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Senate Body for canceling recruitment in PESCO

  • The committee was told that 50 MW solar and 300 MW coal power projects for Makaran and Gwadar were under consideration.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Power Monday recommended to cancel all recent recruitment of various cadre in Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO) due to irregularities in the process.

The Committee met with Fida Muhmmad in the Chair discussed irregularities committed in the recruitment process of LS-II, Meter Readers, ALMs and Bill Distributors, number of meters installed by PESCO in last 6 months, non-installation of meters in District Charasadda, provision of electricity to Makran Division etc.

The Committee also recommended to take stern action against the involved PESCO officials besides black listing the recruiting agency.

The committee also sought a detail report after taking action in this regard.

Briefing the committee, the officials of Power Division informed that work on provision of electricity to Gwadar was being carried out which would cost Rs 17 billion.

The project would take 18 months for completion, it was further said.

The Secretary Power Division apprised the committee that currently power generation capacity was more than demand and it would further improve with completion of the ongoing generation projects.

The committee was told that 50 MW solar and 300 MW coal power projects for Makaran and Gwadar were under consideration.

The 300 MW coal power project would help address the electricity issue of the areas.

The officials of Tribal Electric Supply Company assured the committee that all power related projects under Sustainable Development Goals would be completed by March.

Member Provincial Assembly Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amjad Khan sought attention of the committee towards inordinate delays of village electrification project in Kohat district and said that the people were still deprived of electricity in 2021.

The committee directed to expedite work on all such electrification projects.

The Secretary Power Division assured the committee that all possible steps would be taken for provision of funds to these projects.

The committee meeting was attended by Senators Nauman Wazir Khattak, Ahmed Khan, Moula Bux Chandio, Dr Ghous Muhammad Niazi, Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Mushtaq Ahmed, Hidayatullah, Molvi Fiaz Muhmmad, Behramand Khan Tangi and other senior officials of concerned departments.

Senate body

Senate Body for canceling recruitment in PESCO

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters