SC dismisses petition against cancellation of mining license

ISLAMABAD: The Supreme Court on Monday maintained the high court order and dismissed a petition filed by Hameedullah against cancellation of mining license.

A two-member SC bench comprising Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi heard the case.

During the course of proceedings, the counsel for the petitioner said that mining was not carried out due to the tense situation in the area.

He said that the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mines & Mineral Development, Peshawar authorities revoked license for non-mining.

Justice Umar Ata Bandial said that the Swat operation was carried out in 2010.

The counsel said that Mullah Fazlullah has been extorting money through radio since 2004. Investors and laborers were moved to Lahore and Karachi, he added.

He said that the whole area was under the control of Mullah Fazlullah.

Justice Naqvi said that Mullah Fazlullah's area was only Swat.

The lawyer said that Swat, Dir and other areas were under the control of Mullah Fazlullah.

The court observed that the petitioner challenged the decision of the concerned authority after 2 years and the Peshawar High Court rejected the application for delay. There was no reason to disagree with the high court decision, it added.

The court after hearing arguments maintained the PHC decision and rejected the petition.