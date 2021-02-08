ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
Pakistan's great tourism potential can be capitalized for revenue, employment generation: PM

  He also underscored the importance of preserving local heritage and environmental protection for tourist sites.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that Pakistan had great potential for tourism which could be capitalized for revenue generation, employment and promoting heritage.

Taking note of the increasing domestic tourism, he emphasized that planning and feasibility on scientific grounds was essential before development of tourist sites in the country.

He also underscored the importance of preserving local heritage and environmental protection for tourist sites.

The prime minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on Tourism here.

The meeting was attended by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan, Special Assistant to PM and Chairman National Tourism Coordination Board Syed Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, Advisor to CM Punjab on Tourism Asif Mehmood, Secretary Cabinet, Chief Secretaries of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Managing Director Pakistan Tourism, Development Corporation (PTDC), and senior officials.

Chief Secretaries Sindh, Balochistan and Gilgit-Baltistan joined via video link.

The prime minister was briefed regarding planning and feasibilities conducted for the development of new tourist sites in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. The sites were located in Salt Range, Potohar Plateau, Districts Swat and Murree and near Gawadar.

He directed that bye-laws and regulations must be notified before starting physical development work on tourist sites to ensure cleanliness, environmental protection and prevent illegal land encroachment.

The meeting was told that anti-encroachment drive continues throughout the country.

The prime minister directed that anti-encroachment drive should continue without any discrimination as there was no one above law.

