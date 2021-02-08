ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

France's Altrad in talks to buy German rival Bilfinger

  • Both Altrad and CD&R have offered more than 30 euros a share for Bilfinger, which has a market value of 1.3 billion euros ($1.57 billion).
  • Bilfinger appointed investment bank Perella Weinberg as an adviser after receiving calls from private equity funds following a deep sell-off during the first wave of the pandemic.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

FRANKFURT: French industrial services group Altrad is in talks over a possible acquisition of German rival Bilfinger, sources close to the matter told Reuters.

The discussions are not yet exclusive and an alternative deal led by private equity fund Clayton Dubilier & Rice (CD&R) remains a possibility, one of the sources said.

Both Altrad and CD&R have offered more than 30 euros a share for Bilfinger, which has a market value of 1.3 billion euros ($1.57 billion), that source said, adding that any deal could be several weeks away and negotiations could yet fall apart.

Bilfinger and CD&R declined to comment. An Altrad representative was not immediately available for comment.

Tom Blades, who resigned as Bilfinger chief executive last month, said in November that the company held talks with private equity firms that made contact after Bilfinger's share price plunged as a result of the pandemic.

A new CEO has yet to be named and finance head Christina Johansson has taken over on an interim basis.

Bilfinger appointed investment bank Perella Weinberg as an adviser after receiving calls from private equity funds following a deep sell-off during the first wave of the pandemic, people close to the matter had said. Clayton Dubilier & Rice and others had expressed interest, they said.

Shares in Bilfinger tanked by more than 60% at the start of the pandemic to about 14 euros a share but have since recovered to more than 30 euros a share.

Bilfinger shares were up 8.1% at 32.22 euros at 1531 GMT.

Last month Bilfinger confirmed previous guidance for 2020 results and said it expects a significant improvement in sales and earnings this year. Bilfinger 2020 results are due later this week.

Altrad's 2019 full-year net profit was 202 million euros on sales of 3.1 billion euros, while Bilfinger posted an adjusted net profit of 49 million euros on sales of 4.3 billion euros.

Bilfinger Altrad French industrial services group Clayton Dubilier & Rice

France's Altrad in talks to buy German rival Bilfinger

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters