ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Italian DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate could start clinical trials in March

  • COVID-eVax was designed by Rome-based Takis and developed with Italian peer Rottapharm Biotech. It is based on a DNA fragment.
  • We expect to start the first week of March, complete phase 1 in July and phase 2 in October.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

MILAN: Italy's second COVID-19 vaccine candidate, COVID-eVax, is likely to start trials in early March after it was approved by the national drug regulator last week, one of the biotech firms leading the project said on Monday.

COVID-eVax was designed by Rome-based Takis and developed with Italian peer Rottapharm Biotech. It is based on a DNA fragment, unlike other COVID-19 vaccines already approved by the European medicines regulator EMA, which are based on mRNA or on adenoviral vectors.

"We expect to start the first week of March, complete phase 1 in July and phase 2 in October," Lucio Rovati, chairman and scientific director of Rottapharm told Reuters.

"Then we expect to have finished Phase 3 in spring 2022," he said.

Italy's drug regulator AIFA on Feb. 3 authorised clinical trials of COVID-eVax, which will be carried out in three Italian hospitals, in Naples, Rome and Monza.

Italy's other COVID-19 vaccine candidate - developed by Italian biotech firm ReiThera with Germany's Leukocare and Belgium's Univercells - is already in phase 2 clinical trials and is based on an adenoviral vector, the same technology used by AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson.

The development of COVID-eVax took off in February 2020 when Takis launched a crowdfunding initiative, but raised just 53,000 euros ($63,923.30). In June, Rottapharm joined in, providing funds and looking for new investors.

None have been secured so far but Rovati said the companies were in talks to get more funding.

"We are in regular dialogue with the Italian government on one hand and with the European investment bank (EIB) on the other," he said.

COVID-eVax is based on a DNA fragment injected into the muscle that promotes the production of a portion of the virus' spike protein, stimulating an immune reaction.

"DNA is a cheap and stable molecule and does not need a cold chain. Most importantly, its flexibility allows it to be easily adapted against new virus variants," Takis CEO Luigi Aurisicchio said in the company's statement on Feb. 3.

However, DNA is also a larger molecule than RNA, and to get it into muscle cells it is necessary to use electroporation, a mini electric jolt that is injected with a 'gun' rather than a syringe.

"This is why we are collaborating with another Italian company, IGEA, which manufactures electroporators. So I don't think there will be any supply problems," Rovati said.

COVID 19 covid vaccine COVID eVax AIFA

Italian DNA-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate could start clinical trials in March

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters