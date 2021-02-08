ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
PM seeks Ulema’s cooperation to develop Pakistan on Riasat-e-Madinah model

  • He said the people may be informed about the guiding principles which had empowered a backward society to defeat the biggest empires of the time within 15 to 20 years.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday, while seeking Uelma’s support to develop Pakistan on the model of Riasat-e-Madinah, urged them to inculcate people its golden principles including unity, truth and cleanliness.

“Imran Khan can do nothing alone unless, we all put in collective efforts,” the prime minister said addressing a conference on “Contribution of Ulema from Pakistan’s Creation to Stability” held by Pir Naqibur Rehman of Eid Gah Sharif and his son Hassan Haseebur Rehman.

The event was attended by Religious Affairs Minister Pir Nurul Haq Qadri, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Senator Faisal Javed and religious scholars from across the country.

The prime minister said as the government was pursuing the goal of Madina-like welfare state, it was the responsibility of Ulema to apprise people of the principles of that ideal state.

He said the people may be informed about the guiding principles which had empowered a backward society to defeat the biggest empires of the time within 15 to 20 years.

The prime minister said in its mission, the government was facing difficulty to sensitize people for differentiating between good and bad as lack of this attribute could lead to downfall of any nation. He pointed out that some eight to nine TV anchors recently moved the court to seek permission for airing the speech of PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif who had been convicted for stealing billions of public money.

“Had it happened in any western country, such an individual would not even be acceptable in any gathering, what to talk of appearing on television channels,” he remarked.

He said the society would change when an SHO or Patwari was afraid of societal embarrassment on account of taking bribe.

Calling for campaign to propagate corruption as an evil, the prime minister said said the religious scholars should also make it part of their sermons.

