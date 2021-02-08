ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Fed Govt to extend all possible support for industrial growth: Governor

  • The SAPM on Power & Petroleum informed the participants about improvement and progress in energy sector making it more competitive and open market.
APP 08 Feb 2021

KARACHI: Governor Sindh Imran Ismail on Monday said that the federal government would extend all possible assistance for industrial growth and further promotion of country’s exports.

Imran Ismail shares these views during a follow-up session of the previous meeting with a group of industrialists that held on January 29, on gas and power supply position to industrial units, said a spokesperson to the Sindh Governor.

The Sindh Government said that the government would facilitate the industry with uninterrupted gas supply until they get electricity connections to meet their requirements.

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Petroleum Nadeem Babar and SAPM on Power Tabish Gohar attended the meeting by video link.

Special Secretaries for Petroleum & Power Division, Ministry of Energy, Managing Director of Sui Southern Gas Company and representative of K-Electric were also present in the meeting.

The representatives of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) and the presidents of different associations of the industrial associations in Karachi also attended the meeting.

The governor and industrialists appreciated the efforts of Ministry of Energy in provision of gas and coordination for electricity meter connections to the industrial units.

The SAPM on Power & Petroleum informed the participants about improvement and progress in energy sector making it more competitive and open market.

The governor urged that joint efforts by the industrialists and the federal government would ramp up the progress and development of the country.

Imran Ismail Governor Sindh

Fed Govt to extend all possible support for industrial growth: Governor

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters