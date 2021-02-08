LHC reserves verdict on MPA plea against police raids

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Monday reserved verdict on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) MPA Sohail Shaukat Butt against police raids at his house.

The single bench comprising Justice Chaudhry Mushtaq Ahmad heard the petition filed by the MPA.

Dr Khalid Ranjha on behalf of the petitioner argued before the court that his client was not involved in any illegal activity but the police raided his house and outhouse without any reason. He argued that the police raided the house of the petitioner on February 3 and harassed him. He pleaded with the court to stop police from harassing the petitioner and order action against officials involved in raiding his house.

However, a provincial law officer submitted that the petitioner had given shelter to absconders at his outhouse

and he was also involved in different cases.

To which, the petitioner's counsel argued that his client had been acquitted in many cases whereas he had obtained bail in other cases. He submitted that the petitioner also appeared before the trial courts regularly.

The court, after hearing of parties, reserved the verdict on the petition.