Feb 08, 2021
Pakistan

Govt taking steps to bring transparency in senate elections: Zartaj Gull

  • Zartaj Gull said political matters should be addressed in the parliament as it was the best forum for the purpose.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: State Minister for Climate Change Zartaj Gull on Monday expressed that incumbent government was taking steps to bring transparency in up coming Senate elections and introducing presidential ordinance for the purpose.

Talking to a private news channel, she said the government wanted to stop horse trading and using of money during the Senate elections because the political parties were involved in these type of exercises in the past.

She said Prime Minister Imran Khan was strongly believed in rule of law and he (PM) wanted every political party should get senate seats according to party position.

She said opposition should support the government regarding to hold transparent elections in the Upper House if they were in favour of transparency but they were criticising the present government in that regard.

Zartaj Gull said political matters should be addressed in the parliament as it was the best forum for the purpose.

Replying to a question, she said the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz had always supported the land mafias and it was still stand with them as Maryam Nawaz went to Khokhar brothers house in Lahore who were renowned as land grabbers.

She said the government would be completed and succeeded to plant one billion trees in coming month of March.

