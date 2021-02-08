Markets
Egypt expects to sell around $3 billion in three-tranche bonds
- It tightened price guidance to 4.125% to 4.25% for a five-year tranche, around 6.125% for 10-year bonds and around 7.75% for 40-year notes, the document showed. Demand skewed to the longer tranches.
- It had given initial price guidance of 4.25% to 4.375% for the five-year tranche, around 6.25% for the 10-year bonds and around 7.875% for the 40-year notes.
08 Feb 2021
DUBAI: Egypt expects to raise around $3 billion via a three-tranche bond sale after it received more than $9 billion in demand, a document from one of the banks on the deal showed on Monday.
It tightened price guidance to 4.125% to 4.25% for a five-year tranche, around 6.125% for 10-year bonds and around 7.75% for 40-year notes, the document showed. Demand skewed to the longer tranches.
It had given initial price guidance of 4.25% to 4.375% for the five-year tranche, around 6.25% for the 10-year bonds and around 7.875% for the 40-year notes.
Citi, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Goldman Sachs International, HSBC, JPMorgan and Standard Chartered are arranging the deal, which is expected to close later on Monday.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
Egypt expects to sell around $3 billion in three-tranche bonds
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments