Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Monday

  • At least 106,080,500 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 64,644,600 are now considered recovered.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 2,316,812 people since the outbreak emerged in China in December 2019, according to a tally from official sources compiled by AFP at 1100 GMT on Monday.

At least 106,080,500 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 64,644,600 are now considered recovered.

These figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

On Sunday, 6,899 new deaths and 338,275 new cases were recorded worldwide.

Based on latest reports, the countries with the most new deaths were the United States with 1,447 new deaths, followed by Brazil with 522 and Mexico with 414.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 463,470 deaths from 27,007,399 cases.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 231,534 deaths from 9,524,640 cases, Mexico with 166,200 deaths from 1,932,145 cases, India with 155,080 deaths from 10,838,194 cases, and the United Kingdom with 112,465 deaths from 3,945,680 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to its population is Belgium with 185 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 174, United Kingdom 166, Czech Republic 162 and Italy 151.

Europe overall has 773,603 deaths from 34,583,333 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 618,817 deaths from 19,571,506 infections, and the United States and Canada 484,230 deaths from 27,811,116 cases.

Asia has reported 244,713 deaths from 15,485,726 cases, the Middle East 99,391 deaths from 4,923,225 cases, Africa 95,113 deaths from 3,673,806 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,792 cases.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

