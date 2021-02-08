ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Zidane vague on future but feels 'supported' by Real Madrid

  • Zidane's deal expires in 2022, with the Frenchman's future under scrutiny given Madrid's disappointing form in La Liga this season.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

MADRID: Zinedine Zidane said on Monday he feels "supported by everyone" at Real Madrid but would not confirm whether he will see out his contract at the club.

Zidane's deal expires in 2022, with the Frenchman's future under scrutiny given Madrid's disappointing form in La Liga this season.

They sit 10 points adrift of Atletico Madrid, who have two games in hand and will stretch the gap to 13 points if they beat beat Celta Vigo at home later on Monday.

"We're all in the same boat, I feel supported by everyone," Zidane said in a press conference ahead of Tuesday's game with Getafe.

"In football we know what we always have to do, we have to start playing well again, like we were doing not so long ago.

"We are going to work, to believe in what we do and regain some confidence and finish well, that is what we want to do," added Zidane, who made it clear that he has no plans to depart.

"Why would I leave if I'm doing what I like doing?" he said. "You go through bad times, of course, but that's normal in life.

"At Madrid we know that it's a great club and that what you have to do is compete and that here there will always be changes."

Zidane, who angrily told reporters to show the team more "respect" last week, was less clear about the prospect of seeing out his contract until 2022.

"We'll see," he said with a smile. "What interests me is the day to day. What happened has already happened. What I say is that those of us who are here deserve to work. Everyone can say whatever they want."

Zidane also spoke about Sergio Ramos' knee operation, which is expected to keep Madrid's captain out for six to eight weeks.

"It went very well," said Zidane. "He has to recover now but he is in good spirits."

Real Madrid Zinedine Zidane

Zidane vague on future but feels 'supported' by Real Madrid

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters