No compromise on implementation of electoral reform agenda: Faisal Javed

  • He said his government will introduce a constitutional amendment to change the current procedure of secret balloting in Senate election.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed Monday said that PTI-led government of Prime Minister Imran Khan only wants to eliminate vote trading in the country at any cost and it would win the Senate election by an overwhelming majority.

Talking to a private news channel, Faisal Javed said that the elected Imran Khan's government cannot be toppled through public meetings, particularly being organized by corrupt politicians, added, government is bringing modern technology in elections for a transparent election process.

He said his government will introduce a constitutional amendment to change the current procedure of secret balloting in Senate election.

He said his government 's aim is to bring an end to buying and selling of votes.

Speaking about PDM's rallies and long march, he said opposition should announce the date of the long march because the government is 'not afraid of their blackmailing tactics' and would welcome them in Islamabad by providing them a desi container.

"Opposition must protest in democratic manners but they have been badly exposed in their recent PDM's rallies and they would prepare themselves for facing another defeat", he added.

Faisal said Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) would announce the scheduled of Senate elections on February 11.

Replying to a question, he said we will not be blackmailed, and no matter what strategy the opposition adopted, PM Imran Khan would not give an NRO to anyone.

