Rs 476.6bn released for social sector uplift projects

  • The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs. 1.5 billion.
APP 08 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Government has released Rs 476.6 billion for various ongoing and new social sector uplift projects till date under its Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) 2020-21.

The released funds include Rs. 300.06 billion for federal ministries, Rs. 135.64 billion for corporations, Rs. 39.7 billion for special areas, and Rs. 1.2 billion for the Earthquake Reconstruction and Rehabilitation Authority (ERRA), according to the latest data released by the Ministry of Planning, Development and Reform.

The total PSDP allocation for ERRA for the year 2020-21 is Rs. 1.5 billion.

Similarly, Rs. 98.082 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 118.67 billion has been released for the National Highway Authority, Rs. 37.56 billion out of Rs. 158.3 billion for the National Transmission and Dispatch Company (NTDC), and Rs. 63.88 billion out of Rs. 81.2 billion for the for the Water Resources Division .

Likewise, Rs. 22.48 billion out of allocated fund of Rs. 29.4 billion has been disbursed to the Higher Education Commission, Rs. 258.96 million out of Rs. 350 million to the Pakistan Nuclear Regulatory Authority.

The Railways Division has received development funds of Rs. 18.8 billion, the Interior Division Rs. 11.8 billion, and the National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Division received Rs. 10.78 billion.

Similarly, the Revenue Division has got Rs. 6.46 billion, and the Cabinet Division Rs. 46 billion. Likewise, the government also released Rs. 21.53 billion out of PSDP allocation of Rs. 27.24 billion for development projects in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and Rs 18.18 billion out of Rs. 25 billion for Gilgit Baltistan projects.

