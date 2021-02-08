All stakeholders to be involved in National Education Policy 2021: Shafqat Mehmood

The Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mehmood has said that all stakeholders should be included in the consultation process of the National Education Policy 2021.

The minister expressed these views while chairing a meeting on National Education Policy 2021. During the huddle he was briefed about the ongoing consultation process and recommendations on the upcoming policy.

He directed the ministry to ensure that the policy is designed based on an extensive consultation process.

Back in December 2020, Shafqat Mahmood had announced that his ministry has started the process of formulating an education policy for Pakistan.

Prime Minister Imran Khan and his government have repeatedly emphasised on the need for a uniform education curriculum across the country to eliminate the class divide among students.