Certain foreign elements patronizing terrorism in Pakistan by using Afghan land: FM

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said certain foreign elements are patronizing terrorism in Pakistan by using the Afghan land.

In statement on Monday, he said the UN's Monitoring team report has vindicated the stance of Pakistan. He said the EU Disinfo Lab has totally exposed India.

The Foreign Minister said the alliance of opposition parties should keep the interests of Pakistan supreme. He said the elements trying to stoke anarchy in the country are actually not serving the interests of Pakistan.

He said slandering the institutions on the basis of mere speculations amounts to damaging the country's interests and narrative.