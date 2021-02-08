Pakistan
Certain foreign elements patronizing terrorism in Pakistan by using Afghan land: FM
- He said slandering the institutions on the basis of mere speculations amounts to damaging the country's interests and narrative.
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said certain foreign elements are patronizing terrorism in Pakistan by using the Afghan land.
In statement on Monday, he said the UN's Monitoring team report has vindicated the stance of Pakistan. He said the EU Disinfo Lab has totally exposed India.
The Foreign Minister said the alliance of opposition parties should keep the interests of Pakistan supreme. He said the elements trying to stoke anarchy in the country are actually not serving the interests of Pakistan.
He said slandering the institutions on the basis of mere speculations amounts to damaging the country's interests and narrative.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
Certain foreign elements patronizing terrorism in Pakistan by using Afghan land: FM
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments