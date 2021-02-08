Pakistan
Govt committed to bring transparency in Senate elections: Faisal Javed
- He said the opposition never raised issues of public interest in parliament.
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information and Broadcasting Senator Faisal Javed Khan has said the government is firmly committed to bring transparency in Senate elections.
Talking to media here on Monday, he said PML-N and PPP are violating their own Charter of Democracy by not supporting constitutional amendment for identifiable votes in Senate elections.
Comments