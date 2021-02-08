Pakistan
Corona claims 59 lives in Pakistan during last 24 hours
08 Feb 2021
ISLAMABAD: Fifty-nine more people died of Covid-19 across the country over the last twenty-four hours, taking the total tally to 12,026.
According to the latest statistics of National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC), 1,037 new cases of coronavirus surfaced in the country after the tests of 32, 149 individuals.
511,502 people have so far recovered from the disease.
