Shibli urges political parties, MPs to stand with transparency in electoral process

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz has urged the political parties and parliamentarians to stand with transparency in the electoral process.

In a series of tweets on Monday, he said transparency will strengthen democracy and enhance the prestige of parliament. He said selling and purchase of votes and horse trading cannot serve the constitution and democracy.

He said those who will become members of the upper house by spending money will put their personal interests first than that of the people.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan will not backtrack from his mission to eradicate corruption and ensure transparency.