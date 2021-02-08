World
No formal contracts awarded yet for quarantine hotels, says UK PM's spokesman
- The mandatory 10-day stay in government-provided accommodation, first announced last month.
- No formal contracts have been awarded yet ... DH (department for health) continue to work closely with hotels as we move forward to introduce the policy from Feb. 15.
08 Feb 2021
LONDON: Britain has yet to award any formal contracts to hotels or other accommodation to house those who have to quarantine after arriving in the country from abroad, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday.
The mandatory 10-day stay in government-provided accommodation, first announced last month, is designed to tighten borders against variants of the coronavirus which could endanger Britain's vaccination programme.
"No formal contracts have been awarded yet ... DH (department for health) continue to work closely with hotels as we move forward to introduce the policy from Feb. 15," he told reporters, repeating that the government would set out further updates on the policy this week.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
No formal contracts awarded yet for quarantine hotels, says UK PM's spokesman
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments