UAE's largest bank FAB to tap euro bond market with debut deal

DUBAI: First Abu Dhabi Bank, the biggest lender in the United Arab Emirates, has hired banks to arrange investor calls starting on Monday ahead of a debut euro-denominated bond issuance, a document showed.

FAB hired Barclays, First Abu Dhabi Bank, JPMorgan, Societe Generale and Standard Chartered, the document from one of the banks showed. A benchmark fixed-rate five-year euro-denominated bond issuance will follow, subject to market conditions.