World
EU to host international Syria conference in March
- The United Nations is seeking humanitarian funding for the next few years to help the more than 11 million Syrians in need of emergency assistance after nearly a decade of war.
08 Feb 2021
BRUSSELS: The European Union will host the fifth international donor conference for Syria on March 29-30, the European Commission said on Monday, taking place online due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The United Nations is seeking humanitarian funding for the next few years to help the more than 11 million Syrians in need of emergency assistance after nearly a decade of war.
Army has nothing to do with politics, those encouraging such talks should first provide evidence: DG ISPR
EU to host international Syria conference in March
Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather
PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi
China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces
SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple
India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts
Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan
Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours
Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM
Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts
14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off
Read more stories
Comments