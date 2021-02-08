ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Klopp scrambles for answers as Liverpool's season unravels

  • Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, now a Sky Sports pundit, gave a withering assessment of Liverpool's efforts to retain their title.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

LONDON: Liverpool's Premier League title defence is in tatters after a 4-1 humbling at home by Manchester City, with Jurgen Klopp facing an uphill task to stop the champions' season imploding.

The bedraggled red-shirted players trudged off the pitch at Anfield on Sunday after their third consecutive home defeat left them 10 points behind Pep Guardiola's men, having played a game more.

Goalkeeper Alisson Becker made two costly blunders after Mohamed Salah had cancelled out Ilkay Gundogan's opener, before Phil Foden blasted home a fourth at an empty Anfield.

It means after a run of 68 league games unbeaten at home, Liverpool have now lost three consecutive league games at Anfield for the first time since 1963.

Former Manchester United midfielder Roy Keane, now a Sky Sports pundit, gave a withering assessment of Liverpool's efforts to retain their title.

"They are making a lot of excuses," said Keane, who won the Premier League seven times at Old Trafford. "To me they've been bad champions and I don't just mean today.

"You can lose a game of football but there is a way to get beaten. I don't see that and I think maybe they have all believed the hype over the last year or two."

A stubborn Klopp defended his side's performance up until Alisson's first error allowed Gundogan to restore City's lead 17 minutes from time, with his second of the match.

"We scored our goal and in that moment it was possible the game goes in our direction, but Alisson made two massive mistakes," said Klopp.

"Apart from that the game ends 1-1. The performance was good enough at least to draw, and that's it."

The figures make grim reading for the Liverpool hierarchy.

After 23 games this season, Liverpool have 40 points -- 27 fewer points than they did at the same stage last season.

That is the biggest drop by any reigning champion at this stage of a campaign in English top-flight history.

Despite his upbeat words, Klopp knows he has a monumental task on his hands to repair the shattered confidence of a team who just months ago romped to their first English top-flight title for 30 years.

Instead of the title, which now appears to be City's to lose, Liverpool are glancing nervously over their shoulder as the race for Champions League qualification becomes their priority.

Chelsea and West Ham are only a point behind, with Everton, who have two matches in hand, just three back. Tottenham and Aston Villa are also within striking distance.

Liverpool have a few days off this week to regroup as they are not involved in FA Cup action but they then face a tricky trip to third-placed Leicester before a Merseyside derby at Anfield against high-flying Everton.

In between those matches they travel to Hungary for a Champions League match against RB Leipzig, second in the Bundesliga, after the game was moved from Germany.

So what has gone so wrong at Anfield for a side that topped the Premier League table just last month?

Liverpool's problems at the back are well-documented.

Defensive talisman Virgil van Dijk has been out of action since October and has been joined on the long-term absentee list by Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

That has forced Klopp to rejig his team, playing Jordan Henderson at the back, depriving the team of the captain's drive from midfield. Midfielder Fabinho has also been pressed into defensive duties.

Klopp signed two centre-backs -- Preston's Ben Davies and Schalke's Ozan Kabak -- on transfer deadline day and he must surely blood one of them now.

Even Liverpool's fearsome front three are not firing on all cylinders.

Salah still tops the Premier League goal-scoring charts, with 16 goals this season, but Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino have managed just 13 between them.

But the biggest problem is recapturing the swagger and belief that made Liverpool an unstoppable force last season -- without the support of the vocal Anfield crowd.

A frenzied Kop would have acted as a 12th man for Liverpool after they equalised on Sunday, roaring the team forward.

Instead Liverpool were left to contemplate the collapse of their title ambitions in near silence.

Manchester United Jurgen Klopp

Klopp scrambles for answers as Liverpool's season unravels

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters