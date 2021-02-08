ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Somali opposition leaders 'no longer recognise president'

  • The country now confronts a constitutional crisis alongside a violent Islamist insurgency, a locust invasion and serious food shortages.
AFP 08 Feb 2021

MOGADISHU: Somalia's president faced a leadership crisis Monday as his term ended with no clear path toward elections, and an alliance of opposition parties declared they no longer recognised his authority.

The Horn of Africa nation was supposed to choose the next president on February 8 but the deadline was missed as the central government and federal states failed to break a deadlock over how to proceed with a vote.

The country now confronts a constitutional crisis alongside a violent Islamist insurgency, a locust invasion and serious food shortages.

The opposition alliance urged President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, to "respect the constitution" by standing aside and allowing for a peaceful transfer of power.

"Starting from 8th February 2021, the council of opposition candidates does not recognise Farmajo as president," they said late Sunday.

"The council will not accept any form of mandate extension through pressure," said the alliance, which includes two former presidents and other political heavyweights running for the next presidency.

They called for the creation of a transitional national council composed of the speakers of parliament, opposition figures, regional leaders, and civil society groups, to steer the country until elections can be held.

There has not been any official response from the president's office.

Some major roads in Mogadishu, including the road to parliament, were closed Monday after a tense evening in the capital.

"We could not sleep last night, because so many gunshots were being fired by opposition supporters celebrating the end of the president's mandate," said one resident, Abdullahi Ali.

Farmajo and the leaders of Somalia's five semi-autonomous federal states reached an agreement in September that paved the way for indirect parliamentary and presidential elections in late 2020 and early 2021.

But it fell apart as squabbles erupted over how to conduct the vote, and last-minute talks to salvage the agreement collapsed Friday.

Jubaland, one of the regions at odds with Mogadishu, accused Farmajo of refusing their attempts at compromise.

The president blamed his rivals for reneging on the terms.

Somalia's foreign backers urged Somalia's divided political leadership "to resume their dialogue urgently" so that elections can take place as soon as possible.

"We believe that it remains possible to reach consensus, and that all sides are open to further discussions," the United Nations, African Union and other international partners said in a statement Monday.

Any attempt at partial or parallel elections would not be supported by the international community, the statement continued.

Somalia's weak central government only controls part of the national territory, and requires considerable security and financial assistance to stay afloat.

Somalia plunged into chaos after the 1991 overthrow of president Siad Barre's military regime, leading to years of clan warfare followed by the rise of Al-Shabaab, the jihadist group fighting to unseat the foreign-backed government in Mogadishu.

The Islamists were driven out of the capital in 2011 but still control swathes of territory from where they launch frequent and deadly attacks against government and civilian targets.

On Sunday, at least eight soldiers were killed in a roadside bombing in central Somalia claimed by the Al-Qaeda-linked insurgents.

The United States said Monday: "The political gridlock of the past year has resulted in a disappointing lack of progress in fighting Al-Shabaab and improving security."

This election was to follow a complex indirect system after hopes of hosting Somalia's first one-person, one-vote ballot since 1969 was abandoned over security and political problems.

Under this system, which mirrors past elections, special delegates chosen by Somalia's myriad clan elders pick lawmakers, who in turn choose the president.

Somali opposition

Somali opposition leaders 'no longer recognise president'

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters