Hasbro beats quarterly revenue estimates
08 Feb 2021
Hasbro Inc beat analysts' estimates for quarterly revenue on Monday, boosted by demand for the toymaker's board games and "Magic: The Gathering" collectible cards from families seeking entertainment during the pandemic-hit holiday season.
The Play-Doh maker's net revenue rose to $1.72 billion in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 27, from $1.43 billion a year earlier.
Analysts on average had expected revenue of $1.69 billion, according to a Refinitiv IBES estimate.
