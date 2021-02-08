Business & Finance
Hellenic Petroleum says power cuts disrupted refineries operation
- Hellenic Petroleum said that due to a power outage in the area, its two refineries in Aspropyrgos and Elefsina were forced to a partial shutdown. Operation will gradually resume in the coming days.
ATHENS: Hellenic Petroleum said on Monday that production at its two refineries in Athens has been disrupted after a fire at a high-voltage power station on Sunday night led to power cuts across the country.
Hellenic Petroleum said that due to a power outage in the area, its two refineries in Aspropyrgos and Elefsina were forced to a partial shutdown. Operation will gradually resume in the coming days.
