Brazil's Petrobras agrees sale of Landulpho Alves refinery to Mubadala

BRASILIA: Petroleo Brasileiro SA said on Monday it had concluded the sale of its Landulpho Alves refinery with Abu Dhabi's Mubadala Capital for $1.65 billion, subject to regulatory approval.

Petrobras also said in its securities filing that it was reopening the sale of its Presidente Getúlio Vargas refinery in the southern state of Parana, after rejecting bids it had deemed too low.