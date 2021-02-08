ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-2.01%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.79%)
AVN 98.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.02 (-1.03%)
BOP 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.17%)
BYCO 9.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.97%)
DGKC 117.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.53 (-2.11%)
EPCL 48.25 Decreased By ▼ -2.05 (-4.08%)
FCCL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.78 (-3.13%)
FFBL 26.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.86%)
FFL 17.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-2.89%)
HASCOL 11.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.88 (-7.15%)
HUBC 90.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.11%)
HUMNL 6.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-4.07%)
JSCL 28.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-1.05%)
KAPCO 43.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.12%)
KEL 4.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.44%)
MLCF 44.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-1.83%)
PAEL 40.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.24%)
PIBTL 13.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.9%)
POWER 11.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.44%)
PPL 94.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 27.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.75%)
PTC 9.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.08%)
SILK 1.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-2.58%)
SNGP 43.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-1.51%)
TRG 119.15 Increased By ▲ 6.13 (5.42%)
UNITY 35.51 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.65%)
WTL 1.18 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (5.36%)
BR100 4,989 Decreased By ▼ -19.39 (-0.39%)
BR30 25,711 Increased By ▲ 36.48 (0.14%)
KSE100 46,722 Decreased By ▼ -183.92 (-0.39%)
KSE30 19,500 Decreased By ▼ -76.14 (-0.39%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Japan futures touch 3-week high on US stimulus hopes, higher oil prices

  • Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for July delivery finished 3.7 yen, or 1.5%, higher at 243.2 yen ($2.3) per kg. It hit the highest since Jan. 18 of 244.5 yen earlier in the session.
  • Oil prices hit a more than one-year high on Monday, with Brent nudging past $60 a barrel.
Reuters 08 Feb 2021

TOKYO: Japanese rubber futures reached a three-week high on Monday, extending gains for a third straight session, as hopes for a US stimulus package and stronger oil prices lifted investors' risk appetite.

Osaka Exchange's rubber contract for July delivery finished 3.7 yen, or 1.5%, higher at 243.2 yen ($2.3) per kg. It hit the highest since Jan. 18 of 244.5 yen earlier in the session.

US President Joe Biden and his Democratic allies in Congress forged ahead with their $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief package last week as lawmakers approved a budget outline that will allow them to muscle Biden's plan through in the coming weeks without Republican support.

Oil prices hit a more than one-year high on Monday, with Brent nudging past $60 a barrel, boosted by supply cuts among key producers and hopes for further US economic stimulus measures.

The rubber contract on the Shanghai futures exchange for May delivery rose 85 yuan to finish at 14,765 yuan ($2,288) per tonne.

Aiding sentiment, the world's biggest rubber buyer China reported no new locally transmitted mainland COVID-19 case for the first time in nearly two months, official data showed on Monday.

The front-month rubber contract on Singapore's SICOM exchange for March delivery last traded at 161.9 US cents per kg, up 0.8%.

rubber Osaka Exchange’s rubber Japanese rubber futures

Japan futures touch 3-week high on US stimulus hopes, higher oil prices

Rescue operation to find Sadpara, other climbers enters third day amid harsh weather

PSO refutes reports, says not shifting Head Office to Islamabad from Karachi

China donates COVID-19 vaccine to Pakistan's Armed Forces

SC seeks timeframe from govt for rebuilding Karak temple

India asks Twitter to remove 1,178 accounts

Pakistan says UN report vindicates its stand on threats from Afghanistan

Pakistan's coronavirus death toll crosses 12000 mark after country reports 59 fatalities in 24 hours

Senate election: PPP, PML-N want to promote horse-trading by demanding secret ballot: FM

Govt decides to abolish 70,000 vacant posts

14 dead, 170 missing after Indian glacier breaks off

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters