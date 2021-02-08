ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
Pakistan

ECP bars security officials to enter women polling stations in Sindh

  • The by-polls will be held on February 16 in two constituencies including PS-88 Malir and PS-43 Sanghar.
  • The commission also banned usage of mobile phones in the polling stations including polling staff and agents.
BR Web Desk Updated 08 Feb 2021

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday barred security officials to enter into the women polling stations prior to getting permission during the upcoming by-polls in two constituencies of Sindh.

As per the statement issued by the ECP spokesperson, unauthorised men will not be allowed to enter into the polling stations for female voters.

The by-polls will be held on February 16 in two constituencies including PS-88 Malir and PS-43 Sanghar.

The commission also banned usage of mobile phones in the polling stations including polling staff and agents.

Under the regulations, only presiding officers (POs) will be allowed to use mobile phones during the election.

In another development, ECP issued notices to two members of provincial assembly (MPA)s of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) over the violation of code of conduct of the election campaign in PS-88 Malir.

PPP’s Muhammad Yousuf Baloch has been asked to submit a written response over the violation of election rules.

The two provincial lawmakers include Sajid Jokhio and Salim Baloch who have been asked to respond the notices till February 8.

Pakistan Sindh ECP by polls security officials

