Terrorists arrested by CTD planned to attack Sindh Assembly building, reveals investigation

  • Investigators say the five nabbed terrorists are Afghan nationals
  • The group was being controlled and operated from Afghanistan: CTD
Fahad Zulfikar 08 Feb 2021

(Karachi) Terrorists, who were arrested by the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) in Karachi, revealed that they planned to attack the Sindh Assembly building, local media reported on Monday.

As per details, investigators said that during interrogation the nabbed militants, who are Afghan nationals, were planning to attack Sindh Assembly building. They transpired that the group was being controlled and operated from Afghanistan.

They said that mobile phone and communication data has been traced.

The investigators stated that the terrorists had finalised their strategy for the attack over Sindh Assembly building and in this connection, a rickshaw laden with explosives and suicide jackets were also made.

Earlier, the CTD killed one suspected militant in an intelligence-based operation in Karachi and arrested five others.

CTD Deputy Inspector General Omar Shahid Hamid said that a shootout that lasted for more than an hour took place between the suspects and law enforcement agencies at Shah Latif Town.

Hamid further said that a rickshaw fitted with explosives was found at their hideout which was defused by the bomb disposal squad. Hundreds of bullets, two rockets, suicide jackets, grenades and Kalashnikovs were recovered in the operation.

