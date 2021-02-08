ANL 29.55 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.99%)
COVID-19 infects 78 more officials in Sindh Police in last 4 days

  • 24 officials have so far died from coronavirus.
  • More than 5323 officials have also recovered from the novel virus.
Aisha Mahmood 08 Feb 2021

The Sindh Police has said that in the past four days, 78 more policemen have tested positive for coronavirus.

These new cases take the tally of the coronavirus cases in the police department to 5,887. 24 officials have also lost their lives to the novel virus, DAWN reported. Currently, 514 police officials are under treatment while more than 5323 officials have recovered from COVID-19.

In the past 24 hours, Sindh reported 399 new coronavirus cases, taking the provincial tally to 251,046. Thirty-two more people also lost their lives, with Sindh's death toll climbing to 4,119.

Meanwhile, more than 15,000 healthcare workers have been vaccinated in Sindh. A nationwide coronavirus vaccination drive started last week with 0.5 million doses of the Sinopharm vaccine gifted by China being used in the first phase. 84,000 doses of the vaccine have been provided to Sindh.

