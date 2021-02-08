Lawyers protest as CDA demolishes their chambers in Islamabad

Lawyers in Islamabad staged a protest after their chambers at the Islamabad judicial complex were destroyed by the Capital Development Authority on Monday.

As per details, a mob of lawyers smashed windows in the Chief Justice block, chanted slogan outside the Islamabad High (IHC) Chief Justice’s office.

The CDA had on Sunday night demolished illegal chambers set up by lawyers in the premises of the district and sessions court in Islamabad. The authority has claimed that these chambers are being built on encroached land.

Geo News citing its sources reported that the Special Security Unit was not present when the lawyers started their protest. However, the Islamabad Police officials arrived at the scene after a long time.

IHC CJ Athar Minallah was reportedly forced to confine himself to his chamber as the violence unfolded.

The entrances to the IHC have since been closed, while, lawyers and clerks have been barred from entering, and the service road leading to the court premises has been closed.