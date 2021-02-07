ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Typhoid vaccination drive to restart in Punjab on Monday

  • He said that so far, the health department achieved 100 per cent vaccination target during the last five days.
APP 07 Feb 2021

LAHORE: The Typhoid Conjugate Vaccine (TCV) drive will restart from Mondayin the province after a break of one day (Sunday).

Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD)spokesperson told APP on Sunday that children between the age of 9 months to 15 years are being vaccinated in the selected districts under the 15-day long campaign with the cooperation of UNICEF and WHO.

He said that the health department initiated the first phase of the drive from Sahiwal and Dera Ghazi Khan whereas the 12 districts had been selected for this phase.

The second phase of the TCV drive would start in May, informed the P&SHD spokesperson.

He said that with the start of the drive, Pakistan had become the third country which introduced Typhoid vaccination campaign and the first country which would include TCV in its nationwide immunization programme.

He said that so far, the health department achieved 100 per cent vaccination target during the last five days.

typhoid vaccination drive

Typhoid vaccination drive to restart in Punjab on Monday

India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram

Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?

US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8

COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters