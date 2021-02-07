ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
South Africa 127-1 in chase of 370 on day four

  • Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.
AFP 07 Feb 2021

RAWALPINDI: South Africa, chasing a daunting target of 370, were 127-1 at close on the fourth day of the second Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

Aiden Markram was unbeaten on 59 and Rassie van der Dussen was on 48 at the crease. South Africa will need another 243 runs on the fifth and final day to win the match and level the series at 1-1.

Pakistan were dismissed for 298 in their second innings with wicketkeeper batsman Mohammad Rizwan scoring an unbeaten 115.

Pakistan won the first Test by seven wickets in Karachi.

