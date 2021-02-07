ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

8 soldiers dead in Somalia bombing claimed by Al-Shabaab

  • "Among the dead was Abdirashid Abdinur, the commander of the National Security Agency (NISA) in Dhusamareb district."
AFP 07 Feb 2021

MOGADISHU: At least eight soldiers, including a senior intelligence commander, were killed Sunday in a roadside bombing in Somalia claimed by the Al-Shabaab extremist group, military officials and witnesses told AFP.

The explosion tore through a military vehicle just outside Dhusamareb, a district in central Somalia some 400 kilometres (250 miles) north of the capital Mogadishu.

"We believe their vehicle hit a landmine planted by the terrorists just outside Dhusamareb," said Mohamed Ali, a military officer in Dhusamareb, district.

"Eight security forces members were killed" and two others wounded, he added.

"Among the dead was Abdirashid Abdinur, the commander of the National Security Agency (NISA) in Dhusamareb district."

Abdiweli Adan, another security officer, said the soldiers were conducting security operations in the area when they hit a roadside bomb.

"The blast ripped through the vehicle and killed most of those onboard. One or two soldiers survived with serious injuries," he said.

Al-Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a brief statement, in which they said they had killed 14 soldiers, including a senior commander.

The militants have been waging a violent insurgency across the Horn of Africa country seeking to unseat the internationally backed government in Mogadishu.

They were driven out of Mogadishu in 2011 but still control swathes of territory from where they plan and launch frequent, deadly strikes against government and civilian targets.

Military officials on Friday said several mortar rounds were fired at Dhusamareb town where Somalia's president and regional leaders were meeting to try and agree a plan for delayed elections.

There were no reports of injuries in the attack, which officials blamed on Al-Shabaab.

At least five people, including a prominent former general, were killed in attack on a Mogadishu hotel on January 31 by the Al-Qaeda-linked jihadists.

Somalia bombing

8 soldiers dead in Somalia bombing claimed by Al-Shabaab

India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram

Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?

US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8

COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters