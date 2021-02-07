Agriculture, live stock major potential of GB region: Italian Envoy

ISLAMABAD: Ambassador of Italy to Pakistan Andreas Ferrarese on Sunday said Gilgit Baltistan has huge potential in agriculture and livestock and transfer of technology would be must to promote the value addition in these sectors.

Gilgit Baltistan is potential region for promoting the agriculture, live stock, horticulture and tourism and Italian government can cooperate to enrich the true potential of these sectors, Ambassador, Andreas Ferrarese said this in follow-up meeting to Chairman Pakistan Federation Chamber of Commerce and industry (FPCCI) Capital Office, Qurban Ali here.

The Ambassador said currently Italy was providing technical assistance in Agriculture and horticulture upgradation through modern machinery, value addition in agriculture, livestock and tourism sectors in the region, said a news release.

He said Pakistan was working to expand it to Agricultural items including dairy and livestock, olives and olive products, plastics, processed food and construction sector in Italian market.

Andreas Ferrarese underlined the importance of promoting cultural connectivity with Pakistan and regional cultures to promote bilateral trade.

The Ambassador said that dairy and Agriculture and livestock, cherries and cherries products, processed food and the construction sector were the areas where Italy could extend its cooperation with Pakistan.

He also agreed to provide ease for the family VISAs to Pakistani businessmen and traders to further promote business to business ties between Pakistan and Italy.

“Simplification of the VISA process and procedure is the top priority of the Italian embassy in Islamabad” he said.

He said that this would help business communities from both the countries to enhance mutual interaction for exploring new avenues of mutual businesses and investment to increase the bilateral trade between both sides.

The Ambassador said that Chief Minister, Gilgit Baltistan Khalid Khurshid is also ready to enhance cooperation in different potential sectors for trade and investment.

He was of the view that Italy can extend its cooperation to equip and train the local youth with modern skills and technology to enhance their contribution in the local economy.

Andreas Ferrarese said that “We are living in the era of economic diplomacy and economic trade relations are the assurance for peace, harmony and stability between the countries.”

He said that both sides want to achieve their economic and trade integration through the cooperation and exchange of culture and art to cement bilateral relations.

The Ambassador said that green economy, transfer of technology for industrial sector including livestock and agro industry, education and health are major areas of focus to extend the bilateral cooperation with Pakistan.

The ambassador said that through the green economy, Italy wanted to cooperate with Pakistan for environment protection, circular economy,resource saving and management, ecosystem protection and recovery,water conservation and natural disaster prevention.

He said that in coming November,”We would initiate the upcoming derives of the green economy in Karachi, where experts, business including people from all walks of life to share their view applicable model for the green economy and its due role in the country’s economy.

While meeting Chairman FPCCI, Capital Office Quran Ali said that local business is committed to connect with potential economies like Italy and other European Union (EU) countries.

He proposed the simplification of the Visa process for the business community and exchange of business delegation to further enhance the trade linkages between both sides.