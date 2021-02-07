Pakistan
Deserving families thank PM for provision of soft loans to construct their own houses
- Government had allocated five billion rupees to Akhuwat to provide loans to the deserving people to have their own roof as per vision of Prime Minister.
ISLAMABAD: Poor and deserving families from across the country have thanked Prime Minister Imran Khan for provision of soft loans through micro financing company Akhuwat to construct their own houses.
According to the Prime Minister Office, the government had allocated five billion rupees to Akhuwat to provide loans to the deserving people to have their own roof as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.
It said so far the Akhuwat has spent 3.35 billion rupees for construction of 7572 units while 2416 applications are under process. Majority of beneficiaries under this scheme are those people whose financial resources are very limited.
