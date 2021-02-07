ANL 29.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASC 16.38 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
ASL 24.59 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 99.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.41 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 119.68 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 50.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 24.93 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 12.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 90.80 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.88 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 43.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 45.43 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.95 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 11.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 94.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PRL 28.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 44.47 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 113.02 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 35.28 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 07, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Covid in Sindh claims 32 more lives, infects 399

  • The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.
PPI 07 Feb 2021

KARACHI: As many as 32 more patients of coronavirus died overnight in Sindh province, lifting the death toll to 4,119 and 399 new cases emerged when 9,136 tests were conducted.

This was stated by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Sunday. He added that 32 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,119 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate.

Shah said that 9,136 samples were tested which detected 399 cases that constituted 4.4 percent current detection rate. He said that so far 2,800,480 tests have been conducted against which 251,046 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 227,599 patients have recovered, including 410 overnight.

The CM said that currently, 19,369 patients were under treatment, of them 18,762 were in home isolation, 8 at isolation centers and 599 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 555 patients was stated to be critical, including 69 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 399 new cases, 213 have been detected from Karachi, including 73 from East, 68 South, 25 Korangi, 25 Central, 18 West and 13 Malir. Badin has 33, Hyderabad 31, Jacobabad 16, Matiari 13, Sujawal 9, Tando Muhammad Khan 8, Jamshoro 7, Sanghar 6, Dadu 5, Larkana and Naushero Feroze 4 each, Kamber and Tando Allahyar 3 each, Shikarpur and Sukkur 1 each.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.

Coronavirus COVID

Covid in Sindh claims 32 more lives, infects 399

India's actions clearly pose threat to international peace and stability, says Akram

Karachi police book PTI's Haleem Adil Sheikh for disrupting anti-encroachment drive

Army helicopters continue search mission for missing K2 climbers

US moves to end terror designation of Yemen Huthis

Who are the pivotal figures in Trump's Senate trial?

US State Dept calls India to lift internet blockade in IIOJK, respect freedom of expression

COVID-19: Second batch of Sinopharm vaccine doses to reach Pakistan on February 8

COVID-19: 53 deaths, 1,346 new infections recorded across country in 24 hours

Ord promulgated ahead of SC ruling on ballot reference

Bilawal criticises promulgation of ordinance

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters