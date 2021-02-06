21 more Covid patients die in Sindh province

KARACHI: Twenty-one 21 more patients of coronavirus died in Sindh province overnight, raising the death toll to 4,087 while 605 new cases emerged when 12,570 tests were conducted.

The 21 more patients of COVID-19 lost their lives lifting the death toll to 4,087 that constituted 1.6 percent death rate while 12,570 samples were tested which detected 605 cases that constituted 4.8 percent current detection rate, said Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah in a statement issued here on Saturday.

Syed said that so far 2,791,344 tests have been conducted against which 250,647 cases were diagnosed, of them 91 percent or 227,148 patients have recovered, including 396 overnight.

The CM said that currently 19,412 patients were under treatment, of them 18,781 were in home isolation, 15 at isolation centers and 616 at different hospitals. He added that the condition of 616 patients was stated to be critical, including 71 shifted to ventilators.

According to the statement, out of 605 new cases, 341 have been detected from Karachi, including 152 from East, 82 South, 41 Central, 27 Korangi, 20 Malir and 19 West. Hyderabad has 88, Umerkot 23, Badin 15, Jacobabad and Sanghar 12 each, Shikarpur and Sujawal ten each, Mirpurkhas nine, Larkana and Thatta seven each, Naushero Feroze and Jamshoro six each, Qamber five, Ghotki, Khairpur and Shaheed Benazirabad four each, Tando Allahyar three.

The chief minister urged people of the province to follow SOPs.