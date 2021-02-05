ANL 29.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
ASC 16.38 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.74%)
ASL 24.59 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.41%)
AVN 99.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.02%)
BOP 9.41 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.43%)
BYCO 9.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.32%)
DGKC 119.68 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.08%)
EPCL 50.30 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
FCCL 24.93 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.48%)
FFBL 27.37 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 18.02 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.11%)
HASCOL 12.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.82%)
HUBC 90.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.89%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.15%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (0.6%)
KAPCO 43.15 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.44%)
KEL 4.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
LOTCHEM 15.28 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.2%)
MLCF 45.43 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.44%)
PAEL 40.95 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.81%)
PIBTL 13.27 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.53%)
POWER 11.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
PPL 94.12 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (0.57%)
PTC 9.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SILK 1.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.64%)
SNGP 44.47 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.16%)
TRG 113.02 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.29%)
UNITY 35.28 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.14%)
WTL 1.12 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 5,008 Decreased By ▼ -13.7 (-0.27%)
BR30 25,675 Decreased By ▼ -310.52 (-1.19%)
KSE100 46,906 Decreased By ▼ -27.84 (-0.06%)
KSE30 19,576 Increased By ▲ 7.23 (0.04%)
Business Recorder Logo
Feb 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Bailey says fears over BoE independence are ‘without merit’

  • I'm sorry to have to be blunt, I'm afraid these arguments are entirely without merit.
  • The BoE has doubled its target for government bond purchases to 895 billion pounds ($1.23 trillion) since the start of the pandemic last year.
Reuters 05 Feb 2021

LONDON: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said concerns that the BoE had compromised its independence by the huge scale of its government bond buying during the COVID-19 pandemic were "entirely without merit".

"I'm sorry to have to be blunt, I'm afraid these arguments are entirely without merit," he said in an online speech to the London School of Economics.

The BoE has doubled its target for government bond purchases to 895 billion pounds ($1.23 trillion) since the start of the pandemic last year, mirroring a similarly large increase in government borrowing.

A survey by the Financial Times last month showed major bond investors believed the central bank had calibrated its purchases to match the pace of borrowing overseen by finance minister Rishi Sunak.

Bailey said financial market inflation expectations showed that investors did not expect the BoE to break its mandate and let inflation get out of control.

Its bond purchases were focused on ensuring that inflation returned to its 2% target, he said.

However, the BoE's operational independence did not mean that it could not take action that complemented policies by the government to stabilise the economy through the coronavirus crisis, a task which was beyond the BoE alone, Bailey said.

"Independent pursuit of an inflation target does not mean that monetary policy is uncorrelated with other macro policies, including fiscal policy," he said.

"We will reverse these actions when conditions require that," Bailey added.

Bank of England Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey London School of Economics financial market inflation

Bailey says fears over BoE independence are ‘without merit’

Pakistan ready to go extra mile for peace and just solution to Kashmir issue: PM

Time has come to resolve Kashmir dispute as per aspirations of Kashmiris: COAS

China, Pakistan have an understanding on protecting interests in Afghanistan: US report

Onus is on India to create enabling environment for meaningful engagement: FO

Al-Qaeda's leader in Yemen under arrest: UN report

WHO urges collaboration to speed up Europe vaccinations

Biden halts US support for offensive military operations in Yemen

Qureshi reaffirms Pakistan's 'unflinching solidarity' with Kashmiris in IIOJK

Kashmir Solidarity Day: PM to visit Kotli today

Fiscal Policy Statement: Debt per capita, other challenges highlighted

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters