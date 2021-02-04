ANL 29.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.1%)
Nation to mark Kashmir Solidarity Day on Friday

  • Solidarity walks will be arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial headquarters.
APP 04 Feb 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Kashmir Solidarity Day will be observed on Friday across the country with renewed commitment for bringing Kashmir Issue to the limelight amid brutal and unprecedented military siege of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The day long celebrations will be organized in a novel manner to expose tattered and shammed face of so-called Indian democracy prevailing in Delhi that ripped off the special status of IIOJK on August 5, 2019.

It has been first observed back in 1991 when the entire political leadership of the country unanimously expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri brethren to support their inalienable right to self determination and liberation from Indian Occupation.

The brutal occupant Indian Forces had unleashed the worst human rights abuses and violence on the innocent Kashmiri people in its aftermath making around 8 million masses hostage under military siege.

In order to express solidarity and boost morale of the Kashmiris, Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan will address a public gathering at Kotli in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK).

One minute silence will be observed at 10:00 am across the country.

Solidarity walks will be arranged in Islamabad, Muzaffarabad, Gilgit and four provincial headquarters.

Human chains will be formed at Kohala, Mangla, Holar and Azad Pattan points linking Pakistan and AJK.

In the federal capital, Muslim Institute will organise Kashmir Solidarity walk from China Chowk to National Press Club at 10am.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) Moeed Yusuf will launch a signature campaign and documentary highlighting Indian atrocities in IIOJK at 10:30 am Centaurus Mall.

Information Minister Shibli Faraz will inaugurate a photographic and painting exhibition at Lok Virsa at 11am.

In Punjab, Punjab Chief Minister, Sardar Usman Buzdar has urged the general public to actively participate in Kashmir Solidarity rallies and gatherings.

Various government departments will hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings at Divisional, District and Tehsil level.

In Provincial Capital Lahore, major and small political parties besides several social, academic and non-governmental organizations are also finalizing their arrangements to hold Kashmir rallies and gatherings.

In Gilgit-Baltistan, protest rallies will be organized in all districts of three divisions to condemn state terrorism and brutalities of Modi government against Kashmiri people.

Earlier, a photo exhibition was launched at the Parliament House titled “A walk through the history” was also launched highlighting Kashmiri Freedom Struggle.

