Futures spread increases by 111bps

KARACHI: The futures spread increased by 111 bps to 14.57 percent on the last day of outgoing week.

Trading activities on the futures counter improved significantly as average daily volumes surged by 174.4 percent to 264.58 million shares during this week as compared to previous week’s average of 96.41 million shares.

Average daily trading value increased by 157.7 percent and stood at Rs 17.88 billion during this week.

