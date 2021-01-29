ANL 33.35 Increased By ▲ 1.44 (4.51%)
ASC 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.31%)
ASL 25.60 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.31%)
AVN 105.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.47%)
BOP 9.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.42%)
BYCO 9.84 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.34%)
DGKC 118.50 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.67%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.5%)
FCCL 24.92 Increased By ▲ 0.68 (2.81%)
FFBL 27.45 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.29%)
FFL 18.48 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.71%)
HASCOL 14.59 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.34%)
HUBC 88.75 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (1.31%)
HUMNL 6.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 30.97 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (2.82%)
KAPCO 41.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.19%)
KEL 4.46 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (7.99%)
LOTCHEM 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.5%)
MLCF 46.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-0.67%)
PAEL 41.09 Increased By ▲ 0.94 (2.34%)
PIBTL 13.20 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.07%)
POWER 11.75 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (1.03%)
PPL 93.03 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.13%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 1.62 (6.52%)
PTC 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.77%)
SILK 1.58 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (16.98%)
SNGP 43.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.75%)
TRG 125.50 Increased By ▲ 3.57 (2.93%)
UNITY 35.40 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.26%)
WTL 1.12 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.75%)
BR100 4,994 Increased By ▲ 61.69 (1.25%)
BR30 25,974 Increased By ▲ 533.03 (2.1%)
KSE100 46,579 Increased By ▲ 412.57 (0.89%)
KSE30 19,429 Increased By ▲ 170.38 (0.88%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Early trade in New York: Dollar drops in choppy trading

Reuters Updated 29 Jan 2021

NEW YORK: The safe-haven US dollar fell on Thursday in choppy trading and riskier currencies including the Australian dollar reversed earlier losses as stocks rebounded, and as investors repositioned portfolios for month-end.

The dollar was boosted by safety buying earlier this week on concerns that US fiscal stimulus will not be as large as originally hoped, and due to the continuing spread of COVID-19 as countries struggle to roll out vaccines.

The dollar has rebounded from three-year lows reached earlier this month, with the recent decline viewed as having run too far too fast.

The dollar index against a basket of currencies is up 0.50% this month after falling more than 6% last year. It was last down 0.22% on the day at 90.46.

The Australian dollar gained 0.08% to $0.7669, after earlier falling to $0.7590, the lowest since Dec. 29.

The greenback fell 0.06% against the Canadian dollar to 1.2799 Canadian dollars, after earlier rising to a month-month high of 1.2881.

The euro was last up 0.19% at $1.2136, reversing earlier losses.

Euro Canadian Dollar Australian Dollar COVID19 US dollar

Early trade in New York: Dollar drops in choppy trading

Taliban have 'not met their commitments' in Afghan peace deal: Pentagon

WHO virus experts poised to start Wuhan fieldwork

Trump flexes political muscle, meets top House Republican

Continuation of subsidy on 5 essential items allowed: Gwadar coal power project agreements approved by ECC

Payment made to Broadsheet LLC: NAB asked to explain whether WHT deducted

Senate election through open ballot: NA body passes Constitution amendment bill

Govt to present amendment bill ahead of Senate elections

Track and trace system: FBR will notify a date after its implementation

ADB says ‘slower’ recovery could cause delay in reforms

5.4pc increase in SSGC tariff allowed

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.