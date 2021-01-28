ANL 32.06 Increased By ▲ 2.91 (9.98%)
ASC 16.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-2.73%)
ASL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.4%)
AVN 105.33 Increased By ▲ 6.15 (6.2%)
BOP 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.95%)
BYCO 9.75 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (4.17%)
DGKC 116.02 Increased By ▲ 3.92 (3.5%)
EPCL 47.79 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.5%)
FCCL 24.58 Increased By ▲ 3.08 (14.33%)
FFBL 27.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.74 (-6.03%)
FFL 18.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-4.32%)
HASCOL 14.62 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (3.84%)
HUBC 87.80 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (1.21%)
HUMNL 6.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-5.1%)
JSCL 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.89 (-5.83%)
KAPCO 42.00 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (2.92%)
KEL 4.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.91%)
LOTCHEM 15.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.88%)
MLCF 46.61 Increased By ▲ 2.71 (6.17%)
PAEL 40.19 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.32%)
PIBTL 13.11 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.54%)
POWER 11.80 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.29%)
PPL 93.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.53%)
PRL 25.05 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (5.25%)
PTC 9.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-2.88%)
SILK 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (9.02%)
SNGP 44.60 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 121.00 Increased By ▲ 6.07 (5.28%)
UNITY 34.60 Increased By ▲ 0.92 (2.73%)
WTL 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.92%)
BR100 4,967 Increased By ▲ 20.49 (0.41%)
BR30 25,628 Decreased By ▼ -3.92 (-0.02%)
KSE100 46,520 Increased By ▲ 61.44 (0.13%)
KSE30 19,420 Increased By ▲ 50.15 (0.26%)
Brent oil may test support at $55.17

  • The break will be confirmed only when oil rises above the Wednesday high of $56.49.
Reuters 28 Jan 2021

SINGAPORE: Brent oil may test a support at $55.17 per barrel, a break below which could cause a fall into $54.48-$54.91 range.

The contract failed twice to break a resistance at $56.30, the 61.8% retracement of the downtrend from $57.42 to $54.48. The failures suggest an extension of the downtrend from $57.42.

Driven by a wave C, this trend may extend below $54.48. Resistance is at $55.95, a break above which could lead to a gain into $56.30-$56.73 range.

On the daily chart, oil failed to overcome a barrier at $55.92, the 286.4% projection level on the uptrend from $39.34.

The failure could have triggered a drop towards $54.50.

A break above $55.92 will open the way towards $57.56.

The break will be confirmed only when oil rises above the Wednesday high of $56.49.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.

