International Customs Day: 2021 theme highlights the pragmatic approach & positive role played by Pakistan Customs

FAWAD ANWAR 27 Jan 2021

TEXT: Being an export oriented company, Alkaram Textile Mills heavily relies on an invaluable role played by Customs administration for maintaining a coherent supply chain process in order to facilitate legitimate trade. This year’s theme of “Customs bolstering recovery, renewal and resilience for a sustainable supply chain” highlights the pragmatic approach and positive role played by Pakistan Customs to cope with multi-faceted and complex challenges that emerged due to the pandemic Covid-19 crisis, in order to ensure smooth trade flows for all export based industries in Pakistan.

Exports generated from textile sector account for more than 60% share of Pakistan’s GDP. Therefore, being a proponent of a strong and technologically advanced supply chain structure for efficient global trade, it is very heartening to see that Pakistan customs is fully cognizant of its varied responsibilities during these hard times by investing efforts in process transformation and ease of business for all stakeholders.

Moreover, I sincerely felicitate Pakistan Customs and the International Customs Community on the occasion of International Customs Day. With innovation coupled with favorable government policies, this civil services body over the years has transcended exponentially and I hope it plays a more pivotal role in the future for a secure and inclusive fostering of Pakistan’s Economic environment.

FAWAD ANWAR, MANAGING DIRECTOR, ALKARAM TEXTILE MILLS (PVT) LTD

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

